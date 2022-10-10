Refugio County commissioners decided during their Sept. 13 meeting to schedule a workshop to discuss possible solutions to the growing stray pet problem in the county.
Discussion on stray pets was sparked by the commissioners’ approval to enter into interlocal assistance agreements for animal control with the towns of Austwell, Bayside, Refugio and Woodsboro.
The Town of Austwell will pay the county $2,131, the Town of Bayside will pay $4,692, the Town of refugio will pay $40,913 and the Town of Woodsboro will pay $23,301.
The payments go to the coiunty’s general fund.
“These cities are paying for animal cpntrol that they’re not getting,” said Precinct 1 Commissioner Roy Payne. “You pick up a set of dogs and then you take them to their owner and the next day they’re out running loose with no tags, no vaccinations. There used to be a time when if we picked up a dog, the owner had three days. So how are we going to address this issue?”
Payne suggested having a workshop to discuss possible solutions.
“I am not against a workshop, but I will tell you being on the rescue end of it, we can talk about this until we’re blue in the face, but intil there is a spay/neuter program in the state of Texas, this problem is not going away.
“You have people who think puppies are so cute. It’s of breeding age and then they get rid of the dog and move on. They’ll surrender it at a rescue and then go get another puppy. We’re on the unfortunate end of trying to find finances to manage it. .. It’s an unfortunate use of our resources because people don’t know how to take care of animals.”
Payne said the cost to euthanize animals is $300 per animal. He asked if the county’s animal control officers could be certified to euthanize dogs and cats.
“The drug that is used is highly regulated,” Refugio County Judge Robert Blaschke said.
In other action:
• Commissioners approved the county auditor’s salary of $58,974,first assistant’s salary of $41,200, and second assistant’s salary of $33,238 for fiscal year 2023
• Commissioners proclaimed September as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month
• Commissioners approved a recommendation to seek new bids for the Refugio County Courthouse Roof Improvements Project
• Commissioners approved a resolution for for flood mitigation grants services with the Nueces River Authority
• Commissioners ratified the SAVNS maintenance grant contract between the Office of the Attorney General and Refugio County
• Commissioners ratified the 2023 Routine Airport Maintenance Program grant for Rooke Field
