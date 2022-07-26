County seeking to give EMS new home

John Creech knows one thing that will be on his Christmas wish list this year.
During their June 27 meeting, Goliad County commissioners unanimously approved purchasing the vacant Goliad Funeral Home building at 414 W. Ward St. and making it the new home for Goliad County EMS.
Creech, Goliad County EMS administrator, recommended purchasing the property during the meeting. The current Goliad County EMS facility is a single-wide mobile home in the Precinct 1 yard at 611 E. End St. in Goliad.
“One of the things as I came back as EMS administrator a little over a year ago and went into the quarters we have now, I was shocked,” Creech told the commissioners.
Creech said he and several of his EMTs and paramedics visited the vacant, nine-year-old metal building.
“After we looked at it, we all agreed that this would be the perfect home for Goliad EMS,” Creech said. “The awning is kind of low. It will have to be moved up so we can have four bays for our ambulances. The inside of the building will be pretty easy to refurbish.”
Goliad County Judge Mike Bennett said the asking price for the property was $350,000.
“I need to go ahead and say again that this is no cost to the county of Goliad,” Bennett said. “We received roughly three quarters of a million dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARP). We will get the second half, another $750,000, late in this year, I believe. ... We’ve checked all the boxes and this purchase definitely qualifies under the terms of the American Rescue Plan Act.”
Pct. 4 Commissioner David Bruns made a motion to use a maximum of $500,000 of ARP funds for the purchase and renovation of the property. Bruns’ motion was seconded by Pct. 1 Commissioner Kenneth Edwards and passed unanimously.
EMTs and paramedics work 48-hour shifts. Creech said the new facility would provide much more living space and opportunities for training.
“I’d love to be in there by Christmas,” Creech said. “That would be an awesome Christmas present.”
•cslavik@mysoutex.com•