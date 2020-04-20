COVID-19 delays Gregory-Portland ISD bond vote

GREGORY-PORTLAND – The Gregory-Portland Independent School District Board of Trustees were set to vote on a $107,740,00 bond election for May 2 which was expected to help fund improvements and additions.
But that all changed last week.
The G-P School Board unanimously voted to push back that election to Nov. 3 due to impacts related to COVID-19.
In July of last year, G-P ISD broke ground on a new middle school at the corner of Wildcat Drive and Memorial Parkway. The bond package would help pay for $10.7 million in classroom additions to that school as well as nearly $8.2 million for a middle school athletic complex.
The new, two-story 215,681-square-foot campus will serve sixth through eighth grade students along with a separate 3,146-square-foot Central Chiller Plant that will be constructed as well, to serve both the new middle school and T.M. Clark Elementary School.
It is expected to be completed in time for the 2020 or 2021 school year. Readers can get a virtual tour of the new school at g-pisd.org/news/bond-construction-updates.
G-PISD Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction Velma Soliz-Garcia said in a recent interview that the bond package would address the needs of career and technical education students enrolled in both health science and industrial technology classes.
The district partners with Del Mar College in health science education, and Del Mar representatives “are part of the planning through the whole process,” Soliz-Garcia added.
“We want to expose kids to what they’d see at Del Mar and also in a real-world setting. The students are also earning dual credit so they can get their certified nursing assistant certification in high school and be able to roll into a (registered nurse) program at Del Mar when they graduate. This equipment (through the bond election) would help facilitate that.”
The money provided for the CTE program will also help provide new space for industrial technology classes and give additional space to the welding program, Soliz-Garcia said.
While G-PISD’s CTE program got a large boost from a 2015 bond election, additional equipment, which would be provided by 2020 bonds, would help continue to enhance the program and would also help the department maximize the use of space.
“We’ll have state-of-the-art facilities, and this would help separate classroom space and lab space,” Soliz-Garcia said.
“There would be conventional classrooms along with a mock hospital setting to help prepare students. Student interest in health science is the strongest. There are so many different pathways they can go off of. This also ties into the goals of improving (college, career and military readiness) objectives.”
Perhaps the best news for those living within G-PISD boundaries is, if the bond is approved, it would not increase the tax rate.
Because of industrial growth in the area, as well as rising property values and changes in the state school funding formula, it has allowed school districts to hold tax rates steady or in some cases actually decrease them. That was the case for G-P ISD.
“The district was actually able to decrease the tax rate in 2019 from $1.35 (per $100 property valuation) to $1.26,” Communications Director for the District Crystal Matern recently said. “The tax rate would also not rise if voters approve (the 2020 bond package).”