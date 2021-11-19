I love walking along my trails through the brush in autumn. It is cooler, for one thing, and the biting flies are gone. But autumn brings a new “scourge”: crab spiders! At least, that is what I have been calling them. They build their webs across the trails, right at face level, and I can’t help but run into them. There are dozens of these spiders and their webs along my route. In a typical mile-long trek, I hit the webs again and again.
I have taken to carrying a walking stick. I twirl it like a conductor’s baton in front of me as I walk. This maneuver deflects most of the webs. However, an occasional “guy wire” strand catches me by surprise. It always seems to hit me just under my nose, triggering a bout of sneezes. So, I try to walk a bit slower and to be more observant as I stroll.
This slow-down has led me to really look at these “crab spiders.” They are about a half-inch across, white, yellow or cream-colored, with black spots and spines along their sides. Their shape is like that of a crab’s carapace. Some of them are even orange, resembling a crab (a cooked one, that is.) No wonder most of us call them “crab spiders.”
However, when I submitted a photo of one to iNaturalist, the identification came back as spiny-backed orb-weaver. The scientific name is Gasteracantha cancriformis. The species epithet means “crab-formed,” so the taxonomists were well aware of its resemblance to a crab! This is the only species of this genus found in the New World, but it is prevalent: from the Eastern United States south to Argentina.
A different group of spiders, the Thomisidae, are often called crab spiders, too. But these spiders do not build webs to catch prey. Instead, they are ambush predators. The Thomisidae spiders hide on leaves or in flowers, capturing insects when they come close. They are often called Flower Crab Spiders for this reason. Also, they do not have crab-shaped backs, but resemble crabs in the way they hold their front legs.
Spiny-backed Orb-Weavers spin flat, circular webs stretched between shrubs, trees and outdoor buildings. Only the females create these orb-shaped webs; the tiny males hang nearby on a single silk strand. Up to three males may be dangling just outside the female’s web.
The Spiny-Backed Orb-Weaver builds a new web each night. She begins by dropping a vertical thread. This foundation line is then attached to a secondary line placed at a slight angle. On this essential foundation, she then constructs strong radius lines until there are 10 to 30 radii. She attaches sticky spiral threads to these radii, forming up to 30 loops of viscid spirals; these are the silks on which prey gets stuck. The female spider spends most of her time, head down, in the open center of the web, waiting for flying insects to be captured. Then she races out, numbs her prey and either eats it there or wraps it up in silk for a later meal.
When the female is well-fed and ready to mate, a dangling male will cautiously visit her web. He tentatively taps out a four-beat rhythm on the web to get her attention. If she accepts him, she will strap him to the web with silken threads. Together, they will vibrate the web, then copulate. The male remains in the female’s web after mating.
The female produces an egg case with approximately 200 eggs that she glues to a leaf’s underside. The egg case overwinters, but the adult spiders die. In the spring, the spiderlings hatch out and start a new generation of Spiny-Backed Orb-Weavers.
This season’s Orb-Weavers do not have too many days left to feed and reproduce. I worry that I destroy their night’s work as I walk my trails. What if they haven’t caught their meals before I stumble along, flipping them and their silken traps into the nearby shrubs? Will they have time to rebuild and catch prey before I come along again? I have begun to vary my route so that I don’t disturb the same spiders repeatedly. Sometimes I duck under a particularly nice orb or a feeding female. The Spiny-Backed Orb-Weavers are beneficial spiders, feeding on whiteflies, mosquitoes, and small beetles. They are not poisonous and are harmless to us humans. Let’s give them space to fulfill their ecological niches in nature!