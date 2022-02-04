Two county commissioner offices up for election have attracted a large number of candidates entering the March 1 primary.
Three Republican candidates are seeking to unseat Democrat incumbent Alonzo Morales Jr. for the Precinct 2 position, while four Republicans have filed to replace David Bruns, who is not seeking re-election in Precinct 4.
County Judge Mike Bennett will face opposition from one candidate in the Republican primary. Mary Ellen Flores, current county clerk/district clerk, has filed for the county judge office as a Democrat.
Pat Calhoun, currently the justice of the peace in Precinct 2, will be opposed by two fellow Republicans in the primary for the Precinct 1 office. One Democrat has also filed to seek the position.
David Young, Lionel Garcia, and Robert Zavesky will seek the Republican nomination to challenge Morales in the general election on Nov. 8. Staci Holbert, Matthew Farris, Kevin Fagg, and Robert Bone have filed for the Republican nomination to replace Bruns. No Democrat has filed for the Precinct 4 seat on the commissioners court.
Alicia Cowley has filed to challenge Bennett in the Republican primary. Flores is the only Democrat seeking the office.
Calhoun will be challenged in the Republican primary by Ermalinda Rodriguez and Herman Roe II. Sylvia Valdez is the only Democrat to file for the primary election.
Jimmy Schulze is the lone Republican primary candidate for the Precinct 2 justice of the peace position. No Democrat has filed for candidacy for the office.
Republicans Bryan Howard, who currently serves as county treasurer, and Vickie Quinn will vie in the primary for the chance to replace Flores for the county clerk/district clerk office.
Republican Christina Hernandez has filed for the county treasurer position. No Democrat fhas iled to run for the office.
Eligible Goliad County residents have until Jan. 31 to register to vote in the March 1 primary. A voter registration card can be picked up at the Goliad County Election Administration Office at 329 W. Franklin Street in Goliad.
