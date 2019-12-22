Have you ever wanted something, expected something, desperately hoped for something? In my teenage years, all my friends had a pair of Adidas tear-away track pants. These were all the rage at that point, with the three white lines and series of snaps that ran all the way up the side. I looked them up online the other day, and they were listed as a vintage clothing item. That always a fantastic feeling, when your old styles become “vintage.”
Anyway, I had informed my parents that I simply MUST have these for the sake of my social group standing, which I constantly reminded them leading up to the holidays. This critical piece of clothing was at the very top of my Christmas list, the only thing on my Christmas list. With my persistent asking, downright begging, I felt pretty confident that it would be under the tree. And on Christmas morning, my sibling and I tore open all the presents, and… and… no Adidas tear-away track pants. It was crushing. At least I had material for therapy sessions later in life.
Time went by. My style changed. I had forgotten about the utter disappointment. Then, three years later, we opened presents as a family. Tearing back some wrapping paper, there before me, was a pair of tear-away pants… a pair with two stripes, not Adidas. Three years late and one stripe short, I looked at the pants with confusion. It was not what I had expected or really wanted.
In Chapter 11 of Matthew’s Gospel, we are told, “When John heard in prison what the Messiah was doing, he sent word by his disciples and said to him, ‘Are you the one who is to come, or are we to wait for another?’ Jesus answered them, ‘Go and tell John what you hear and see: the blind receive their sight, the lame walk, the lepers are cleansed, the deaf hear, the dead are raised, and the poor have good news brought to them.”
John has been in prison all the way back from when he was arrested in Matthew Chapter 4. With John being the one to prepare the way, you could easily see how he might be questioning whether he had backed the right horse. John had baptized Jesus, who suddenly went off into the desert, and John was immediately arrested. He has not witnessed the miracles or the preaching. It makes sense that John would want to know whether Christ was the one to come. He had received word of Jesus’ acts of mercy and compassion and ministry to the needy. This wasn’t living up to John’s fiery preaching of the kingdom of God reclaiming the world.
So Jesus say, “‘What did you go out into the wilderness to look at? A reed shaken by the wind?” Jesus continued, “Someone dressed in soft robes? Look, those who wear soft robes are in royal palaces.” Here Jesus refers to King Herod, whose symbol on currency was a Galilean reed in the wind. Jesus is not shaming John. Jesus explains to the crowds that He hasn’t come to compete with earthly royalty. Jesus does not claim a kingship like the world understands. Ushering in the kingdom of God does not arrive with violence and coercion. It does not look like what many expect. And it doesn’t come according to your timetable. When we don’t want what Jesus offers, this is like a bad gift, a stripe short and three years too late. It is dashed expectations.
Jesus reshapes our understanding, corrects our expectations. The kingdom of God does not look like the power we know. The kingdom of God looks like the suffering healed, the dead raised and the hope of the poor renewed. The kingdom of God centers not around the act of conquering but the act of redeeming. It is not dashed expectations but an adjustment to our hope. Do you desire what God desires? Do you want God to come and conquer and condemn? Or do you want what Jesus offers, the redemption of the world, the lowly being lifted up, the fixing of a hurting and broken world?