Editor:
I am pleased that our school district, our superintendent and the board of trustees have made it their mission to pursue every possible advantage for our students. They pursued and became a District of Innovation, made faculty pay among the highest in the state, installed a police force to promote campus safety, secured outside funding to update the high schools’ exemplary welding program, added an in-house cosmetology program, and partnered with the Barnhart Foundation to offer Mandarin to our elementary students and to provide them enriched after school instruction. The district has consistently improved overall students’ scores on standardized exams showing progress over the last few years. Because of their efforts, I support their efforts to build a new elementary school to replace our two outdated ones.
It is obvious that a facility designed for modern technology will make it easier to present lessons and allow for increased learning. While some argue that a new school isn’t a foolproof guarantee of student success, they cannot logically argue that a new, modern, safe facility is an advantage. I hope we can agree that we all want all the possible advantages available for our learners. I will be voting FOR the Beeville ISD bond referendum.
Brenda Delarosa