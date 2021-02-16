Doris Crews Puryear, 86, of Dumas, Arkansas, passed away February 10, 2021, in Dumas. She was born May 23, 1934, in Karnes City, Texas, to the late Stephen Edgar and Nona Seale Crews. Her parents, brothers, Steve, Cal, Jack, Pat and David Crews and sisters, Frances Hanson and Carolyn Crews and daughter-in-law Debbie Puryear all preceded her in death.
Doris graduated from Baylor University at the age of 19. On August 21, 1954, the night after her graduation, Doris married her college sweetheart Glynn Puryear. At the age of 20 Doris taught first grade in San Antonio, Texas, before moving to Dumas, Arkansas. Doris was a member of First United Methodist Church where she sang in the choir, and she was a member of Delta Memorial Hospital Auxiliary.
She enjoyed antiquing, reading, working crossword puzzles and watching Wheel of Fortune. She will be missed by her constant companion Sugar.
Survivors are her husband of 66 years, Glynn A. Puryear of Dumas, Arkansas; daughter, Lynne Seago and husband, Carl of Dallas, Texas; and sons, Ladd Puryear of Dumas, Arkansas, and Stephen Puryear and wife, Michelle of Decatur, Alabama; and sister, Nonie Kendrick of Boerne, Texas. Doris was known as Nana to her eight grandchildren, Crews (Kara) Puryear, Katie (Daniel) Hill, Calvin (Kathleen) Puryear, Allison (Drew) Davenport, Caroline (Byron) Landon, Julia Seago, Patrick Newsom and Callie Puryear; and eleven great-grandchildren, Parker Hill, Eli Hill, Collyn Puryear, Hudson Puryear, Knox Puryear, Annsley Puryear, Jack Davenport, Charlie Davenport, Eden Davenport, Dylan Landon and Addison Landon.
Memorials may be made in memory of Doris to First United Methodist Church, 230 Court St., Dumas, AR 71639.
Visitation was held from 1 PM-2PM on Friday, February 12, 2021, at First United Methodist Fellowship Hall. Following visitation, funeral service was at 2 PM, First United Methodist Church with Dr. Tandy Hanson officiating. Burial followed at Walnut Lake Cemetery. Arrangements by Griffin Funeral Home, Dumas, Arkansas; please sign online guest book at www.griffinfh.com.