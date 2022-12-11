Know the hunting rules
Texas State Game Warden Lerrin Johnson lists several things to be aware of while duck hunting in Texas, including knowing your Texas regulations.
Shotguns must be plugged to only hold three shells. Only steel shot is allowed for waterfowl. You cannot possess lead shot while hunting waterfowl.
“Empty out those dove bags and make sure there are no left-over lead shot shells in the bag,” Johnson said. “We see a lot of that.”
The Game Warden also encouraged hunters to do their homework because duck identification is crucial.
Make sure you have a hunting license, migratory bird endorsement and a federal duck stamp. Be aware of your surroundings because the water is used for other recreation such as kayaking, fishing and boating.
Johnson would also like hunters to know that there is an ordinance in Nueces County salt waters which include Redfish Bay. The ordinance states that hunters cannot shoot within 1,000 feet from any roadway, structure, home or business.