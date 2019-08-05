Edgar Ross McClendon, 88, of Bee and Live Oak Counties, passed away Saturday, August 3, 2019.
Mr. McClendon was born November 29, 1930, in Ben Arnold, Texas, to John and Annie (Cowie) McClendon. He married Mary Louise Coker in Utopia, Texas on March 8, 1957. He resided in Bee and Live Oak counties all his life where he ranched and worked in the construction business. He was foreman for Johnson Construction. He was a member of Pawnee Methodist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, two brothers, a sister and a son-in-law, Samuel David Richardson.
Survivors include two daughters, Kelly Richardson and Sheila (John) Sisk, both of Mineral; a son, Rodney Ross (Michelle) McClendon of South Carolina; and six grandchildren, Madison McClendon, Bryce McClendon, John Ross Sisk, Katie Minkey, Hudson Sisk and Allen Richardson.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home Chapel in Three Rivers.
A graveside service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Thursday, August 8, 2019, at the Oakville Cemetery with Rev. Tommy Stogner officiating.
Pallbearers will be Hudson Sisk, John Ross Sisk, Tyrel McClendon, Madison McClendon, Bryce McClendon, Quirt McClendon, Allen Richardson and Ryan Minkey.