Emilio Villegas Martinez Sr. was called home on January 9, 2021. He was born in Edroy, Texas, on July 29, 1948, to parents, Jesus Martinez and Olivia (Villegas) Martinez.
Emilio joined the United States Army at the age of 18. He served for several years in Okinawa, Japan, and took great pride in serving his country. He was a great man, a devoted father and a loyal friend. He was the type of man you could count on. He was always there whenever anyone needed him and was willing to lend a helping hand. He was selfless in every way, always putting others’ needs before his own.
Emilio was a simple man who enjoyed the simple things in life such as listening to oldies music, watching John Wayne movies and of course watching the Dallas Cowboys play. He had so many joys in life however, nothing was more important to him than the love of his family. For all who knew him, he will be greatly missed. He has left behind many beautiful memories and life lessons which we will hold close to our hearts as we continue to celebrate his life long after he is gone. We will all lean on our faith knowing that we will one day be reunited with him.
Emilio was preceded in death by his father, Jesus Martinez; mother, Olivia (Villegas) Martinez; sister, Janie Martinez and brother-in-law, Juan Torres.
He is survived by his daughter, Regina Bazaldua (Rene); son, Emilio Martinez Jr. (Laura); sisters, Erlinda Torres (Juan) and Elvira Zapata (Luis); he leaves behind four grandchildren, Amber, Alyssa, Tony and Leilah; nieces, Amanda Torres, Bonnie Torres and Crystal Torres along with several aunts, uncles and cousins whom he loved dearly.
“Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil,for you are with me; your rod and your staff comfort me. Indeed, goodness and mercy will pursue me all the days of my life; I will dwell in the house of the Lord for endless days. (Psalms 23:4).
Interment occurred at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery with full military honors.
Care and arrangements were under the care of Guardian Funeral Home, Corpus Christi.