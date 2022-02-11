Texas has a number of famous artists, some in prehistory whose exact age and identity we do not know.
The oldest Texas art is more than two thousand years old and can be found outdoors in the area around the Pecos River in southwest Texas. This is known as the “rock art” of the Pecos River.
More recent artists from the 1800s include Elizabet Franziska Bernadina Wilhelmina Ney, Carl G. von Iwonski, Raoul Josset and Julian Onderdonk. These later artists sometimes came from somewhere else but did their best work inspired by Texas.
The rock art of the Pecos can be found on stream-smooth stones and on rocky cliffs and overhangs on a hundred mile stretch of the Pecos River above its junction with the Rio Grande River.
The age of this wall art is about 2500 BC which places it the same age as the Egyptian pyramids.
Much of the Pecos rock art can be seen as the work of Indian shamans. In fact, it looks like it was done by someone in an altered state of consciousness, as under the influence of peyote.
Some of the figures show a stick-figure human shape with a block head and thick arms surrounded by smaller stick figures.
Other figures look like animals and insects. One scene of a shaman is surrounded by closely packed smaller stick figures, like a group of Indians.
The Pecos rock art was first noted as early as 1849 but was only first studied in 1939. Some of the images were blurred as the rock wall began to flake off.
This induced the early archeologist to begin to sketch and copy the images on paper while filling in the missing blank lines.
Later panoramic photography showed the wide scope of the cliff paintings.
Iwonski is a contemporary of Ney, born in 1830 and died in 1912, but not as well known. Iwonski was born in Silesia, Prussia and immigrated to Texas in 1845, entering with the German colonists of New Braunfels.
As an artist, he was self-taught, working with pencil, ink, watercolor and oil portraits of German settlers. Then he began to do drawings of scenes performed by the New Braunfels Amateur Theater.
In 1857, he did a lithograph of the Gesangverein, the first German singing society in Texas.
Moving to San Antonio, Iwonski painted scenery and scenes from dramas performed by the German Casino Club.
Immediately before the Civil War, Iwonski painted a portrait of Terry’s Texas Rangers as they galloped to battle. This scene appeared on the cover of Harpers Weekly.
He also did a portrait of Sam Houston along with hundreds of other works on a broad range on frontier subjects.
Iwonski, a life-long unmarried person, returned to Poland in 1873 with his mother where he died in 1912.
Ney was born in Munster, Westphalia in 1833. She studied sculpting in Berlin and Munich. In the 1860s, Ney traveled around Europe doing portrait sculp busts of important intellectual and political figures such as Alexander von Humboldt, Garibaldi and Bismarck, as well as a full length statue of King Ludwig II of Bavaria.
Although married, she was liberated and refused to take a married name and sometimes even denied that she was married. She and her husband Edmund Montgomery left Europe in 1871 and settled in Texas.
She built a studio (now the Elisabet Ney Museum) in the Hyde Park area of Austin in 1892.Over the next fifteen years she completed several portrait busts as well as statues (posthumous) of Stephen F. Austin and Sam Houston which were to be exhibited at the World’s Fair.
These two statues now reside in both the Texas State Capitol and the U. S. Capitol. Some of her other work is in the Smithsonian Museum. She is buried with Montgomery near Hempstead.
Josset was born in France in 1899 and began his sculpture in the northeast U.S. He came to Texas for the 1936 Texas Centennial celebration.
If you have been to Fair Park in Dallas you have seen Josset’s work. He did the female figure Spirit of the Centennial and other facades around the park.
You could also have seen his sculptures based on Texas themes in Waco, La Grange, Washington-on-the Brazos, Indianola and Refugio.
Onderdonk was actually born in San Antonio. Although he started his painting on Long Island, he sometimes used an assumed name.
He did his most memorable work around San Antonio and in the Texas hill country. Onderdonk made the Texas landscapes filled with bluebonnets famous and they made him famous. Three of his paintings hung in George Bush’s White House and also fill several rooms in the Dallas Museum of Arts.
Herndon Williams is affiliated with the Bayside Historical Society and the Refugio County Historical Commission. He is the author of “Texas Gulf Coast Stories”, “Eight Centuries on the Texas Frontier” and “Luju and the Curious Wolf Cub”.