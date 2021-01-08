Farming fortunes will turn for the better for one lucky Goliad area resident in 2021, courtesy the Presidio La Bahia Foundation.
The foundation, partnering with the historical site, has brought back the Original Texas Instant Rancher drawing for the new year. Much like last year’s contest, proceeds from purchased tickets goes towards foundation goals. As well as working to preserve the history of the venue, the grants also allow Texas history students to visit the Presidio each year.
Tickets will be $50 each for a chance at winning the top prize of 40 Brangus heifers, a gigantic boost to any current or potential rancher in the area. The second-place prize is a custom-made Goliad Cowboy Wok, while the third-place prize is a pair of antique Hassell collectable spurs. There are only 2,000 tickets printed for the contest.
The prize winners will be chosen on May 1, including the top-prize heifers. The heifers will be delivered free to the winner within 100 miles. For those who are busy with other endeavors and do not require the heifers, the foundation offers the option of taking the heifers to the sale barn. Once the sale on heifers is completed, the winner will receive a check for the market value of the animals.
“Either way you look at it, it’s a winning proposition that you just can’t afford to pass on,” the foundation wrote on its Facebook page.
For information on how to purchase a ticket, visit the foundation’s Facebook page, facebook.com/PresidioLaBahia
“We’re excited to offer this unique opportunity to all of you once again and are able to do so through the support of our South Texas ranching partners and the Presidio La Bahia Foundation,” the foundation wrote. “We hope you will join us again as we work to raise funds to support our local historic treasure, Presidio La Bahia. The Presidio La Bahia Foundation works to preserve the history of the Presidio and to make that history available to visitors from across the great state of Texas, our neighboring states and for visitors from abroad.”
