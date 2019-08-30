Fee increase could help golf course stay in black

BEEVILLE — Only one person spoke to the City Council Tuesday evening during a workshop session for the discussion of the city’s 2019-2020 budget.
Mitch Luna addressed revenue problems that have been experienced during most years at the John C. Beasley Municipal Golf Course.
Luna had been told at a previous budget workshop that the city routinely loses money on the operation of the golf course.
Luna explained that the staff at the nine-hole facility had discussed ways to bring in more income. He gave council members some documents the golf course staff had prepared with current charges and some recommended increases.
He also proposed some other changes in the operation of the facility.
Currently, Luna said, green fees with a golf cart added come to $15 a person for those who play a nine-hole game.
For those who wish to play 18 holes, the green fee increases to $15 instead of $10 and the cart fee is $10 for a total of $25.
Fees change depending on whether the golfers playing are senior citizens (over 62), students or veterans.
Golfers in those categories receive discounts that bring the green fees to $5 for senior citizens who wish to play either nine or 18 holes.
The golf cart fee for seniors is $5 for those playing nine holes and $10 for those who play 18 holes.
“Seventy-five percent of our customers are seniors,” Luna said.
Students receive the largest discounts on the cost of using a golf cart, although they pay the same $5 fee for nine holes that seniors pay. Their fee for playing 18 holes goes up to $7.50, however.
The golf cart fee for students is $2.50 for nine holes and $5 for 18 holes.
Veterans are eligible for the smallest discounts. They can play nine holes for $7.50 and 18 holes for $11.25. Their cart fees are $3.75 for nine holes and $7.50 for 18 holes.
Luna explained that the staff had conducted a survey of fees charged at other golf courses that were within an hour drive of Beeville.
“Their fees are pretty similar to ours,” Luna told the council.
Some courses offer discounts to senior citizens who play and some do not.
Luna defended the decision of the golf course staff to offer discounts to veterans.
“It’s Veterans Memorial Park,” Luna said. He added that veterans deserve a discount because they have sacrificed their time to serve the country.
Luna explained that the staff was recommending increasing veterans fee for playing nine holes to $10 with a $5 cart fee that would bring the total to $15.
Veterans’ green fee would increase to $15 to play 18 holes and the cart fee would be increased to $6 for a total of $21.
Those who play 18 holes while walking would pay $10.
Luna said one of the ways the staff had suggested for bringing in additional revenue would be to enclose an existing pavilion by building walls on the sides and turning the facility into a golf cart storage barn.
He recommended installing electrical facilities in the barn so golfers could charge the batteries on their electric carts.
The barn could hold 20 carts and with a monthly fee for keeping carts in the building the facility could increase its revenue considerably.
Luna also recommended offering a special membership option to golfers that would provide unlimited use of the facility with cart storage for $120 a month.
High schools in the area also play a significant role in providing revenue for the golf course by playing tournaments there.
Luna said high school golf teams in the county use the municipal facility as their home course.
He also recommended holding extra tournaments at the Beasley course during which the operation could collect green fees, with the exception of local fund-raising events.
Luna offered the council some figures on what other municipal golf courses in the area are charging.
“If you think this is (heading) in the right direction we would like to work with the council,” Luna said.
He proposed that the new fees take effect on Oct. 1.
Luna said the staff at the Beasley course expects to bring in $75,000 this year. The facility is open for business every day except holidays.
“We would like the city to keep the course,” Luna said.
In an earlier budget workshop, Mayor Pro Tem Benny Puente Jr. had said he believes the only way for the city to stop losing money on the operation would be to privatize the course.
Puente and Mayor Francisco Dominguez Jr. both said they would be willing to work with the Beasley course staff on the proposals.
Councilman Ford Patton agreed with the proposals.
At that point, because no one else showed up to speak, the council closed the public hearing.
The council’s next public hearing on the budget will be held on Sept. 3.
