Former Beevillian receives international QM award

Dr. Richard Espinosa, Allied Health Sciences department chair and professor with the Austin Community College District and former Beeville resident, was recently recognized for his leadership to improve the quality of online courses through faculty development and course certification. Espinosa received the 2021 QM Making a Difference for Students Award in the Outstanding Impact by an Individual in the Higher Education category.
Dr. Espinosa is the son of Rosalinda V. Espinosa of Beeville and the late Richard V. Espinosa. He is a 1986 honor graduate of A.C. Jones High School and graduated from Bee County College with highest honors in 1988, majoring in pharmacy. He is a practicing pharmacist with H-E-B and teaches EMS and health professional students like pharmacy technician students and at Austin Community College.
Six of his courses are QM certified, and ACC’s Allied Health Sciences department is the only department at the college that is fully QM approved. QM remains the international leader for quality assurance in online and innovative digital teaching and learning environments. Espinosa’s Pharmacology for Health Professionals (HPRS 2300) course saw a 14% increase in the student success rate (grade of A, B, or C) after QM certification.
“I am thrilled to be receiving the Making a Difference for Students Award and am humbled by this national recognition. This honor lets me and the college know that our courses promote engagement, retention, satisfaction, and achievement for all of our students,” says Espinosa. “With the times we are in now, I am glad our courses are ready for our students so they can grow with the latest technology tools and interactive applications we have incorporated.”
Each year, the QM community celebrates individuals and institutions that exemplify QM’s focus on student success. Awardees demonstrate an unwavering commitment to ensuring high course quality and use varied but valuable approaches to improving learner outcomes, including the implementation of QM Standards, practices, and processes.