Foundation forming to help students

BEEVILLE – An education foundation is being formed for Beeville schools to bolster the efforts of the teachers and activities on all district campuses.
“This is an incredibly momentous opportunity for Beeville ISD,” said Superintendent Dr. Marc Puig. “In all, 100 percent of foundation contributions will go toward teacher grants and a variety of scholarly activities.
“In sum, the Beeville ISD Education Foundation will be designed to support academic programs, projects, and initiatives that do not receive tax-based funding.
“Foundation funds will also promote and recognize academic excellence by students and innovative instruction by teachers and staff.”
Forming this foundation will cost a maximum of $35,000, and it could be less depending what is needed, but most of that amount will be received back through grants and donations although not to the district but the foundation.
“We have an amazing opportunity tonight to start the first academic foundation in Beeville ISD history,” Puig said during a recent school board meeting.
There was concern though over the cost.
“You guys know that I wasn’t in favor of doing this only because of the taxpayer expense,” said Trustee Orlando Vasquez during a board meeting Feb. 20.
“I don’t like that.
“But I’ve had discussions with several folks.
“They believe that if we put this foundation together, and we do it right, we’re going to get a lot more in return than what we’re putting out.
“So, after I had that discussion, I still don’t like it, but I’m gonna be okay with it.”
“I think it’s something that’s been needed here in this community, and it’s going to benefit the entire school district, especially our students and our teachers,” said Trustee Pete Martinez. “I see it as a big benefit to the teachers and I think $35,000 is a drop in the bucket for what we’re going to gain from it.”
The use of Foundation Innovation, the company which set up the Coastal Bend College Foundation nine years ago and for other area school districts, to help form this foundation is important because of the amount of expertise and time it takes to create a nonprofit that is viable.
“Our entire community will benefit from this endeavor,” Puig said. “We know that strongly supported public schools are more attractive to business; our foundation will enable us to build a tangible academic bridge between our schools and the broader community.
“In short, foundation funding will further enhance our educational system, making it possible to offer BISD students the highest quality academic opportunities and experiences.”
Jason Collins is the editor at the Bee-Picayune and can be reached at 361-343-5221, or at editor@mySouTex.com.