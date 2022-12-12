GES students have new reason to enjoy reading

Goliad ISD Librarian Sharon Howard, left, poses with Danette Mares, center, and Tanya Jacobs of the Goliad Education Foundation in front of the new Bookworm Vending Machine at the Goliad Elementary School campus. (Photo courtesy of Goliad ISD)

Goliad Elementary School students are begging their teachers to allow them to go to the vending machine, and it’s not for a snack or soda.

Thanks to a $5,000 grant from the Goliad Education Foundation, the school district purchased a Bookworm Vending Machine to encourage Goliad Elementary School students to further their interests in reading.

