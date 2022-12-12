GES students have new reason to enjoy reading

Goliad Elementary School students are begging their teachers to allow them to go to the vending machine, and it’s not for a snack or soda.
Thanks to a $5,000 grant from the Goliad Education Foundation, the school district purchased a Bookworm Vending Machine to encourage Goliad Elementary School students to further their interests in reading.
