Girl uninterrupted

Abbigail Jump was born in Colorado and was raised by her grandparents. Her grandfather worked for the railroad so the family moved around a lot and eventually landed in Portland. But before that she was having issues in and out of school.
“I didn’t enjoy school,” Jump said. “I went to school in South Denver, and it just got more and more challenging for me as the years went by.”
During her sophomore year, she said she was hanging out with some pretty bad people and stopped going to school and stopped turning in schoolwork. On top of that she was being bullied and had issues with several teachers.
Eventually she was kicked out and enrolled in an alternative school for a while. but that didn’t stick either.
“Due to my own ignorance and finding out my mom had cancer, I ended up dropping out in 2019,” she said. “It wasn’t until my whole life fell apart that I started to really think about going back.
“My mom said I needed to graduate high school and I wanted to do that for her.”
Jump enrolled at Wildcat Learning Center in May 2020.
But an illness quickly sidelined her journey and she had to have surgery. After that she began having chronic migraines and said, “ ... opening my eyes was a whole challenge in itself.”
“Even though my teachers didn’t really know me, they were so supportive and so understanding,” Jump said. “My teacher checked on me every single day while I was recovering. They would tell me things like ‘Why are you trying to work right now? Get some rest and just try again later.”
She said the experience at WLC was so different than what she was used to.
She had also begun the year doing virtual learning so when it was time to head back to the classroom late last year, she wasn’t sure she was ready.
“I was nervous,” she continued. “I hadn’t seen anyone face to face yet, but they were so welcoming. It was just a totally different environment than other schools I went to in the past.
“I didn’t even know how to process what was happening.”
At that time, she also decided that she wanted to graduate earlier than her deadline and looked at finishing school in March, then February. Then January.
Her teachers told her that if she studied hard during the winter break that she could come back and test out of most of her classes, allowing her to graduate earlier.
She said it was an intense winter break and that she had studied harder than she ever had before. When she returned to school she was ready to tackle anything they could put in front of her.
On Jan. 12, Jump received her high school diploma.
“I can tell you a million stories about my time at WLC but they will always lead back to the teachers I had over the past year,” she said. “I’m beyond thankful to have spent one of my hardest years with them.
“I don’t know how often they hear it, but I’m so proud that they choose to get up every single day and give kids like me an education.”
•pgonzales@mysoutex.com•