Due to weather conditions, Goliad ISD has canceled classes for Friday, Feb. 4. Classes are scheduled to resume Monday, Feb. 7.
Latest News
- Refugio ISD, Austwell-Tivoli ISD cancel Friday classes
- County districts announce Feb. 4 closures
- Pauline Romine Fiebig
- Texas State Library digitizes nearly 80k transportation records
- Goliad ISD cancels Friday classes
- Ladycats fall to district leader
- Eurelia (Delia) G. Martinez
- Mary Lou (Hartgraves) Nelson
Upcoming Events
-
Feb 3
-
Feb 3
-
Feb 4
-
Feb 4
-
Feb 4
-
Feb 4
-
Feb 5
-
Feb 5
-
Feb 5
-
Feb 5
Trending Recipes
Most Popular
Articles
- Taft business makes list of top 100 quilt shops in the world
- Lucia Perez Mascorro
- Cynthia Trevino
- FBI investigating Rep. Cuellar
- Victoria man dies, Woodsboro woman injured in Jan. 20 two-vehicle crash in Goliad County
- Buck and Boo CrossFit brings intense workouts to Beeville
- Ronald David Mabe
- Explosion in Three Rivers felt for miles
- Daniel Orlando “Crusher” Garcia
- Hilda (Steindorf) Choate Doreck
Images
Collections
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.