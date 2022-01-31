Bone-chilling weather wasn’t about to stop a troop of Boy Scouts from San Antonio learning a prehistoric hunting skill on Jan. 15 at Goliad State Park.
Despite the wintry conditions and wind gusts up to 40 mph, some of the scouts managed to hit the white-tailed deer decoy with spears launched from an atlatl from about 20 yards.
“We hadn’t thrown that atlatl before, so this was a new experience for us,” said Matthew Robinson, the troop leader. “The boys enjoyed it quite a bit. We always love coming here. It’s always a great place to visit. There’s a lot to do here, a lot to see, and a lot of history.”
Goliad State Park offers tours and events throughout the year.
On Feb. 4-6, the park will host “CCC Camp - Building a Mission” that will include re-enactors demonstrating what members of the Civilian Conservation Corp would do during the 1930s.
“They will have their whole camp and, hopefully, a vehicle or two,” said Emily Byrd, lead interpretive ranger for the park. “It’s more of a nostalgic event teaching about the CCC. Visitors will get a good feel for the conditions that they were working and living in.”
Visitors will also get more chances to test their atlatl skills throughout the year.
“We’re going to break out the atlatl quite a bit,” Byrd said. “It’s always a hit. We’re going to start adding new things to our calendar, and try some new programs.”
For more information on Goliad State Park’s events, visit TPWD.Texas.Gov/state-parks/Goliad or call (361) 645-3405.
