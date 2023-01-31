A fortunate mistake

Rev. Alexander Cox’s most famous accomplishment as editor of the Goliad Messenger may have been a typo.
One of Cox’s duties as editor of the newspaper during the Civil War was to print stamps for the Confederate postal service.
One day in 1864, Cox, while laying out the type for a 10-cent stamp, mistakenly switched the “L” and “I” in Goliad and produced the famous “Goilad” stamp that is revered by stamp collectors across the globe.
On Jan. 23, one of the stamps, still on its original envelope, will be auctioned off by H.R. Harmer Fine Stamp Auctions along with other prized Confederate stamps. The opening bid for the “Goilad” stamp will be $10,000.
“Postage stamps were introduced in the late 1840’s, so they were just starting to really come into fashion and become part of everyday life,” said Charles Epting, president and CEO of H.R. Harmer Fine Stamp Auctions in an interview with the Advance-Guard. “People are starting to warm up to the idea of stamps, and then the Civil war breaks out.”
According to Epting, the Confederacy was too busy with the movement of troops, weapons and uniforms to focus on its postal system.
“All of a sudden, they’re their own country and they have to start things from scratch,” Epting said. “They had to very quickly cobble together their own post office because mail was equally important in a lot of ways. It took the Confederate government a number of months to produce its own postage stamps.”
Confederate stamps were often printed by newspapers, where printing presses were available.
“I have this sort of romantic vision of him producing the stamps after hours once the day’s paper had been printed,” Epting said. “I can see him laying out the type. It has the postmaster J.A. Clark’s name on it at the left.”
Then Cox committed what newspaper editor’s fear most – a typo.
“So a couple of copies of the stamp read Goilad instead of Goliad,” Epting said. “They may have noticed it and said, ‘You know what, it’s close enough.’ But it leaves us with one of those rare typos in all American stamp collecting with the name of the town spelled wrong when it was produced in that very town. I think it is a fascinating little historical curiosity that shows you how rag-tag the post office was in the Confederacy.”
The stamp was first collected by Erivan Haub, a German businessman and philanthropist with a passion for American history. According to Epting, Haub acquired the stamp at a public auction in the 1960’s for $4,500, according to Epting.
“Unfortunately, Mr. Haub passed away in 2018,” Epting said. “We started selling his collection in 2019. It will take about five years when it’s all said and done, because he had so much material.”
