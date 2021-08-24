A friendly letter of advice from Duke

When Ana Bondy and her family recently visited Al and Kay Past, her grandmother Kay (who writes the “Un Poco de Todo” column for the Bee-Picayune) took her to meet Frio, the Bee-Pic’s column-writing cat. When Ana returned home—she will begin eighth grade this fall--she told her cat Duke about Frio, and Duke decided to write a letter to the newspaper cat. (Contributed photo)