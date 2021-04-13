Potentially one of the final Goliad Commissioners’ Court meetings at 6 p.m. dove deep into the matter of timing as it pertains to the county officials’ future sessions.
At the March 22 affair, Commissioner David Bruns brought forth a motion for discussion and/or action to change court meetings back to 9 a.m., the previous meeting time before the COVID-19 pandemic switched meetings to 6 p.m. The motion brought much discussion, but no action, as the ruling was tabled.
Bruns noted that recent executive orders made by Governor Greg Abbott freed the county majority of COVID-related restrictions, potentially paving the road for morning affairs.
“I thought when the Governor opened up the state, maybe we could go back to normal,” Bruns said.
When questioned why he pushed for the move to mornings, Bruns pointed to county tradition and ease of access for county officials during their workdays.
“We (have) people that have to stay overtime to come to run the meeting ... every one of these people that are in here can be here at 9 o’clock. We’ve had this meeting at 9 o’clock for the last 100 years. We can still have social distancing in the district courtroom.”
Commissioners Alonzo Morales and Kenneth Edwards inclined to agree with the motion, while Commissioner Kirby Brumby was absent from the meeting.
“I was on this court two years before we changed it to 6, and I’ve never heard of one complaint of it being at 9 ... we all work a full day, I didn’t really see a big issue of this happening,” Edwards said.
County Judge Mike Bennett pushed back on the commissioners, stating that current disaster declarations in Goliad allow the judge final say on time and place of meetings. When the Governor’s orders were brought up as potentially superceding Bennett’s power on the matter, the judge stated he will check with “higher authorities” to see if county or state orders take precedent.
“I’m going to get another opinion, and if I find myself to be wrong, I’ll abide by y’all’s decision,” Bennett said. “If I find myself to be right, I won’t.”
Bennett’s case to his constituents was one of accessibility to the greater public, particularly usage of the district courtroom. If the motion were to have passed during the March 22 meeting, the court would have had to reschedule meetings to coincide with the county’s District Court.
“This allows people to come and be spread out, not packed in (a) little small courtroom,” he said. “This is not a restriction, it’s common sense.”
Even if placement of the court was perfect, the judge noted the time still may be awkward for local workers to be invested in the meetings.
“The 9 o’clock does not work for most people. They have jobs. I am asking that twice a month, you come at 6 o’clock in the evening so that the people that have jobs (can attend), or some special interest in something that is on the agenda can occur. And what I’m seeing (the court) do is say ‘let’s have it at 9 o’clock when no one can come’ ... people want to participate when there’s a special meeting.”
Regardless of the final decision, Bennett maintains to keep his word on accessibility through internet means, keeping a video feed up on the county’s Facebook page.
“That’s one of the things I promised,” he said. “We were going to open up these commissioners court meetings up so that the public could participate and be a part of it.”
