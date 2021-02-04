The prospects of a new Goliad County revenue stream got a little brighter at the end of January.
On Jan. 26, Goliad County Commissioners Court held a special meeting creating a reinvestment zone and granting a 10-year tax abatement to SP-Peregrine Solar LLC, another step forward in Solar Prime (SP) and its plans for a 300-megawatt solar plant. Plant construction is tentatively scheduled for early 2022, with completion of the project slated for the second quarter of 2023.
SP President and Co-Founder Robert Reichenberger brought his project proposal to commissioners, having successfully installed several plants in western Texas.
“We’ve been pretty blessed successfully completing projects in the state, and we’ve now moved our focus to this start of the state,” he said.
The first move was to create the zone in which the abatement would be granted, a plot of 3,717.54 acres in the southern end of the county. Landowners of the acreage were all in agreement with the reinvestment zone creation. About 2,000 acres of the zone would be used for the plant itself, while the surrounding land will be on standby for any potential setback with the base plant.
Acreage surrounding the plant may also be used for any oil and gas activity that may pop up, something Reichenberger said is “always in (the) best interest” of SP.
The project is still in its early stages, with what Austin-based attorney Robert Bass called a “fairly extensive” process of environmental assessments ongoing. Bass, contracted by the county for abatement negotiations, explained that the first phase of environmental site assessment and surveying is complete, and the studies are continuing to understand the complete scope of the project.
After the reinvestment zone creation was agreed upon, discussions moved onto the terms of the abatement.
At a projected $630 per megawatt, based on projected capital cost, the abatement deal on the 300-megawatt plant will bring in $189,000 of annual revenue to the county for 10 years. The abatement agreement will begin when the plant reaches what is known as the “certification of commercial operations,” or when SP is ready to switch on the new plant.
The deal comes under a PILOT (payment in lieu of taxes) payment, which is a contractual amount of money not determined by applications of the county’s ad valorem tax rate. SP will be taxed on the capacity of the plant, meaning the amount of megawatts it is capable of producing, not the amount it is actually selling to solar energy buyers.
If certified by July 2023, the first year of abatement would be in the following tax year, with roughly $189,000 coming in per year regardless of any depreciation on the plant equipment or property. If an abatement had not gone into effect, the county would take in more on the tax rolls up front, but depreciation would weaken future earnings potential.
“We’ve given you a more predictable, dependable revenue stream that achieves essentially to the developer the same amount of money over the 10 years, it’s just paid to you in a different format, in a contractual amount instead of an ad valorem assessment,” Bass said.
If the market for solar energy buyers does not require the building of a 300-megawatt plant, but rather a smaller endeavor, an altered abatement agreement can be discussed at that time. Bass noted that SP has “been able to live up to their expectation” on previous projects and their ability to receive buyers.
After the 10-year abatement period, the property will come off of abatement and onto the regular tax rolls, furthering the long-term revenue opportunity for the county.
“This is at least a 25-year commitment on their part, and they can certainly stay longer if they think it’s a profitable enterprise,” Bass said.
The abatement terms were agreed to by the court, who will be able to put the received revenue into the county’s general fund.
While the plant is not heavy in job creation, SP has already committed two full-time employees to the plant at salaries above $49,000. In addition, the company has created incentives for employees to establish permanent residence in the county, with potential bonuses up to $15,000 for the move.
