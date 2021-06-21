A pathway into the summer season is officially ready for eager Goliad paddlers.
Those grabbing their kayaks for an area adventure can now access the Riverdale Bridge point on the Goliad Paddling Trail. The river access point extends the paddling trail, located on the San Antonio River, from 6.6 miles to 18.3 miles.
The project was made possible through a joint effort with local officials and the San Antonio River Authority (SARA), which has river bank and bed jurisdiction over four counties, including Goliad. SARA has regularly maintained the area’s branch river park for almost a decade, as well as taking care of the paddling trail.
Broaching an extension in Goliad came from similar sentiments in Wilson County, where the community prodded SARA to expand their area’s trail. Going through local officials in Wilson to gain right of way access for a parking lot, Watershed and Park Operations Manager Kristen Hansen and her team went through a similar process in Goliad.
SARA gained approval for the access point and parking lot from County Judge Mike Bennett, setting up at the Riverdale Bridge south of State Highway 239 and west of Goliad proper.
“It’s been great,” said Hansen. “We’ve worked with (Bennett), we’ve met with the sheriff, we’ve worked on having (a) secure Riverdale access point. We had a lot of conversations on what they wanted to see. They’ve been great to work with, really open to the idea of opening up additional paddling opportunities.”
One thing Sheriff Roy Boyd and Bennett requested was a security camera at the access point, which is currently in a high-altitude position due to the lack of cellular service in the area.
“We just wanted to have some extra eyes for vandalism, things like that, for people that park there,” Hansen said.
Once given the approval, SARA’s spring construction has given way to a pristine river environment at Riverdale. The team, all internally, fabricated and installed metal stairs that lead down to the river, as well as a landing for water-bound crafts.
“We treat paddling trails the same way we treat hike and bike trails ... we keep it safe, clean and enjoyable for the visitors,” Hansen said.
Another reason for the extension is to “open up” the trail, said Hansen, with the wide upstream allowing paddlers to avoid obstacles such as logjams. What she called a “nice, leisurely paddle” was echoed by Canoe Trail Goliad Chair Wilfred Korth, who worked extensively with SARA on a “master plan” for Riverdale.
“The river in our county is calm, it’s an easy paddle for families and paddlers of all skill levels ... because it’s such a rural county, when you’re on the river, you don’t see anyone else,” Korth said. “You don’t see commercial development on the river. It’s a nice natural paddle.”
Up next for SARA is continued expansion, with plans for another landing at the State Highway 239 bridge upstream of Riverdale. The landing would add around 11 more miles to the Goliad area, creating 30 miles of paddling opportunity in total.
For now, though, Hansen shares some advice for summer travelers on the new expansion.
“They’ll have a great time,” she said. “Come prepared, make sure they’ve got water for themselves, make sure they have a flotation device, that they don’t paddle alone, that they let someone know where they’re going to be.”
For more information on SARA, visit www.sariverauthority.org. For more information on Canoe Trail Goliad, visit www.canoetrailgoliad.com or call 361-542-0374.
