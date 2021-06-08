The American Electric Power (AEP) Foundation has awarded a $300,000 grant to United Way of the Coastal Bend’s Winter Storm Disaster Relief Fund. The funds will support local nonprofits who sustained losses and damages due to the winter storm and agencies providing winter storm assistance to Coastal Bend residents.
“Texas faced unique challenges in 2020 from dealing with the global pandemic to hurricanes and tropical storms; and faced severe weather earlier this year,” Robert Black, AEP Texas Vice President of External Affairs, said.
“United Way of the Coastal Bend was selected by the AEP Foundation because they provide broad support across our footprint and because they continue to help to rebuild our communities and our state.”
“There are a number of Coastal Bend families recovering from challenges brought on by February’s winter storm,” said Libby Averyt, President and CEO of United Way of the Coastal Bend. “We’re thankful for the AEP Foundation’s generous support because it allows us to continue to serve those in need.”
United Way of the Coastal Bend maintains a four-star rating on Charity Navigator and improves lives by mobilizing the caring power of community. With a focus on the basic building blocks for a good life, United Way of the Coastal Bend supports programs that serve people in the areas of education, health and financial stability.
The organization’s service area includes communities in and around Bee, Brooks, Duval, Jim Wells, Kenedy, Kleberg, Live Oak, Nueces, Refugio and San Patricio Counties.