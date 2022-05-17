Ander-Weser VFD receives $4,935 grant from LCRA

A Lower Colorado River Authority representative presents a $4,935 grant to the Ander-Weser Volunteer Fire Department for new personal protective gear. The grant is part of LCRA’s Community Development Partnership Program. Pictured (from left) are Rick Arnic, LCRA Regional Affairs representative; Gerald Griffith, firefighter; Justin Stauss, assistant fire chief; Mark Jacobs, VFD president and firefighter; and Sarah Stauss, VFD treasurer. (Photo courtesy of LCRA)