Under the direction of newly-elected Sheriff Roy Boyd, the Goliad County Sheriff’s Office has begun to follow through with Boyd’s no-nonsense approach to drug activity. In the first month under Boyd, the office has made several arrests, primarily for illegal drug possession in the area.
A Jan. 12 incident, for instance, ended in the arrests of two in possession of multiple illegal narcotics. On the date, the sheriff’s office stopped a car in the La Bahia area, occupied by residents Garland Matthews and Alexandra Kilduff. In the ensuing investigation, it was found that both Matthews and Kilduff were in possession of methamphetamine and marijuana. Both subjects were arrested for possession of controlled substances.
“With a new focus on the drug problem in our county, deputies will be actively pursuing and arresting those who are involved in the illicit drug trade,” Boyd said.
This newly-found focus extends to the specifics of the job, namely traffic and vehicle stops such as the one ending in the arrests of Matthews and Kilduff. Boyd has wanted a more thorough approach to traffic stops, using the encounter with potentially inebriated citizens to find what they may be using in their vehicles.
“It’s an opportunity to look into the window and see what else you can find, for the simple fact that it’s going to be there,” Boyd said.
The new sheriff’s approach to drug-related crime doesn’t stop at the user level, as the office has also been investigating higher-level drug supply in Goliad and beyond.
“We are going to be relentless when it comes to going after drug dealers,” he said. “We’re going to do everything that we can within the authority given to us by law to ensure that they’re brought to justice … we’re going to make sure that we take those people to jail and we develop good cases on them.”
A Jan. 17 incident with the office ended in another arrest, this time of Victoria resident Felicia Hernandez. On that afternoon, deputies received a call about suspicious activity in the La Bahia area. Upon arrival, deputies attempted to stop Hernandez in her SUV. The vehicle pursuit ended in a Goliad residence, where Hernandez was then arrested. Hernandez’s charges include evading arrest, driving with an invalid license (previous conviction), failure to identify and possession of marijuana, as well as a warrant out of Victoria County for DWI.
Boyd pointed out that this investigation was the result of his hard-working team.
“Deputies are working diligently to ensure the safety and security of Goliad County through the relentless pursuit of those who choose to conduct criminal activities in our community,” he said. “This is another example of their dedication to our mission of professional law enforcement.”
