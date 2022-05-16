Artisan Shop offers old-fashioned feel

Having worked 26 years as a geropsychiatric nurse, Dana Dobbs developed an understanding of the needs and behavioral patterns of senior citizens.
“Most of them live on a budget and they fret over buying too much flour or other pantry items,” Dobbs said.
So Dobbs came up with the concept of opening an old-style mercantile on the square in downtown Goliad that could serve as an extension of the monthly Market Days event.
The Artisan Shop opened at 231 S. Market Street on March 1. The store offers pantry goods, seasonings, fresh vegetables and fruits and other items in quantities that can be customized for its customers.
“The people who have come in have been really excited,” Dobbs said. “I am still trying to market toward seniors, people who live on a budget or just want to live a healthy lifestyle.”
Dobbs went into independent contracting after retiring from nursing in 2017. She learned how to renovate properties and was fascinated when she first entered the building which now houses her business.
“It just screamed that it needed something vintage,” Dobbs said of the building that was constructed in 1853. “It had housed many stores. It was a mercantile at one time, a doctor’s office, a pharmacy.”
The Artisan Shop sells a variety of merchandise that is produced locally, including Goliad Gold Olive Oil and products from local honey farms.
Dobbs will also pick vegetables and fruits at nearby farms to stock her fresh produce.
“I provide as much local products as possible,” Dobbs said. “I try to stay within Texas.”
The store also caters to the local “snowbirds” who come to South Texas during the winter months.
“The campers have weight limits,” Dobbs said. “They can come in and buy just a pound of flour. They don’t have to worry about that packaging middle man. They can get just what they need.”
The store will also make seasonings to the customers’ specifications.
“I have people come in and they want to do their own special blend,” Dobbs said. “So I will keep their recipes on hand. They can just come in and make their blend.”
Dobbs also sells her own blends of spices.
“I can’t keep the truffle garlic blend that I make on the shelf,” Dobbs said. “I dehydrate all of them at home.”
The store has a section for merchandise from companies that are owned by former military veterans or benefit servicemen and first responders.
“Four of my children went into the military,” Dobbs said. “One in every branch. And I have an adopted son who is triple certified for fire, paramedic and police. I will do anything I can to support veterans.”
Dobbs said she is open to some old-fashioned bartering with customers.
“We had a guy bring me pecans and, yeah, he’s got credit,” Dobbs said.
The Artisan Shop is open Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
•cslavik@mysoutex.com•