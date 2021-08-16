We have probably all assumed we knew something from time to time. I have been asked on several occasions what Heaven is like.
When I answered a child back what they thought it would be like, they said video games without interruption! I couldn’t confirm that; but in each instance, they assumed that I had studied about it and been informed by sacred scripture, not that I had been there before.
The question though, in itself, assumes there is a Heaven. And so we enter the realm of belief, the discipline of faith. To believe in Heaven is to have heard what the Lord teaches and to understand it by faith.
This Sunday, the Church celebrates with solemnity, the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary. This dogma teaches that the Virgin Mary “having completed the course of her earthly life, was assumed body and soul into heavenly glory.” Pope Pius XII in Munificentissimus Deus, Nov. 1, 1950.
Now to someone outside the faith, they might say that’s impossible! But we celebrate that Mary is in Heaven with the angels and saints, standing before the throne of God and the Lamb, forever singing His praise.
Believer or non-believer, I would say that most people I meet assume they are going to Heaven. The only problem they have is how they are going to get there.
Jesus says to Thomas, who asks Jesus where He is going and how will he know the way: “I am the way, the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.” (John 14:6)
To His disciples Jesus says: “I will go and prepare a place for you, so that where I am you also may be.” (John 14:3)
Mary in her assumption, shows us that it is possible to go to Heaven. In a real way, she who lived out her state in life, as a virgin and mother, reminds us that we too have to stay close to Jesus to achieve this reality.
The closer we stay to Jesus, the more we stay away from sin and keep His commands, reading His Word and celebrating His sacraments, the more we grow closer to assuming Heaven for ourselves.
One of my favorite Christian songs is “I Can Only Imagine.” There is a line in it that says: “I can only imagine when that day comes and I find myself standing in the Son. I can only imagine when all I will do is forever worship You.”
Amen. Can you imagine it?