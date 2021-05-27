Fundraising was a little different for the Astron Club this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The organization was not able to host its annual Taste of Goliad fundraiser; but, the members did not let that deter their efforts.
They reached out to local businesses asking them to be sponsors or make a donation. Through those sponsorships and donations, along with individual donations from Astron Club members, the club was able to award $1,000 each to five local organizations.
Local organizations that wanted to be considered for an award submitted applications in October of 2020. Astron Club members met in April and determined how much would be awarded to each recipient.
The awards were presented to the Ander-Weser Volunteer Fire Department, Fannin United Methodist Food Pantry, Goliad County Outreach, Goliad County Senior Citizens’ Center and Goliad Pet Adoption at the Astron Clubs annual awards ceremony and installation of officers Wednesday, May 5. The event was held at the Goliad County Senior Citizens’ Center.
Newly elected Astron Club officers were also installed. They are President Linda Koehler, Vice-President Dorothy Bowman, Treasurer Darlynn Horn, Recording Secretary Anne Kolmeier, Corresponding Secretary Mindy Sullivan and Reporter/Historian Debby Brumby. Sponsorship Chairman Linda Smith presided over the installation portion of the event.
Through its fundraising efforts, the Astron Club will also award $1,000 scholarships to four Goliad High School graduating seniors.