Alvin Sherman is running out of wall space in the Aztec Ford showroom.
The general manager of the car dealership in Goliad recently had to find room to hang Aztec Ford’s fourth President’s Award plaque. It’s a problem Sherman is happy to have.
“The President’s Award is a prestigious award that means we are one of the elite dealers in our area,” Sherman said. “So we’re proud to win it. It shows customers that when they come to visit us, we’re going to treat them with white gloves and take care of them from start to finish, whether it’s sales, service or parts.”
Aztec Ford, located at 447 E. Pearl St. in Goliad, has won the award four of the last seven years. The dealership won it in 2017, 2018 and 2020.
The President’s Award is given to a select group of Ford dealerships that exhibit excellent customer service. Dealerships are surveyed by the manufacturer for customer loyalty and customer service in sales, service and parts.
According to Sherman, approximately only 5% of dealerships nationwide win the award.