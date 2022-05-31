Aztec Ford recognized for supporting Goliad ISD

Aztec Ford of Goliad has received the 2020 Stand Up for Public Schools Award from Goliad ISD.
The award, which is part of the Texas Association of School Boards’ Business Recognition Program, is given to local businesses for their support of public schools in their community.
“We’re here to sponsor and support our school district with anything that’s needed for the kids,” said Goliad Aztec Ford General Manager Alvin Sherman.
Aztec Ford has provided meals for coaches, donated use of vehicles and sponsored school programs, according to Sherman.
“Goliad ISD staff and students are grateful for the support Aztec has provided to our schools over the years,” said Holly Lyon, GISD interim superintendent. “It is through community partnerships like this, our students have the support they need to be successful. We are thankful for Aztec and felt honored to recognize their contribution to GISD.”
“The award makes us feel great,” Sherman said. “We know a lot of the board members and they’re customers of ours. We will continue to support and give back to the schools in our area.”
•cslavik@mysoutex.com•