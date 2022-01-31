Battling COVID-19 full-time job for Goliad ISD nurses

The sign on Kristin Russell’s office door reads, “If you have the need for speed, call Nurse Russell indeed!”
“Whenever there is an emergency or a kid bleeding with a cut finger or something, they say that I respond very fast,” Russell explained.
But after working diligently on the front lines to combat COVID-19, Russell, Goliad ISD’s head nurse, realizes there is no quick fix to ending the coronavirus pandemic.
Russell’s main focus for almost two years has been on keeping Goliad ISD doors open. She updates COVID-19 information on the school district’s website several times a day.
Russell also participates regularly in webinars and seminars to remain updated on the latest coronavirus variants. She has often fielded phone calls from concerned parents of students or Goliad ISD staff before she even reached her office to begin her busy day.
“I literally spend all day on my COVID logs that we have to turn into the Texas Education Agency,” Russell said.
The commitment of Russell, Goliad Middle School nurse Renata Williams, and Goliad Elementary School nurse Kendra Baker has paid off. While neighboring school districts have been forced to close for a period due to high rates of COVID-19 infections among students and staff, Goliad ISD has not shut down for a day during the pandemic.
“We do as well as we can with the information that we’re given from students, parents, and staff members,” Russell said. “There are also a lot of other things besides COVID-19 going on. We have flu, strep throat, a stomach bug that seems to never go away.”
Russell and Goliad ISD Superintendent Stacy Ackley crafted the school district’s COVID-19 policy and protocol before the current school year.
“We try not to allow any kids in our schools if they are showing symptoms,” Russell said. “Our policy also states that if you are in direct contact or non-direct contact with someone who has tested positive, we highly recommend they wear a mask.”
Russell helped develop Goliad ISD’s “COVID-19 Safety Alert Levels.” There are five levels - Prevention, Mitigation, Modified Operations, High Alert, and Closures.
As of Jan. 19, Goliad ISD’s active case rate had not topped 3 percent, according to Russell. The active case rate would have to reach 11 percent for the school district to consider closing campuses.
On Jan. 19, a dozen high school students, seven middle school students, 13 elementary school students, and three staff members were out after positive tests.
“Goliad ISD school nurses are without a doubt committed to the health and safety for all of our students,” Ackley said. “I cannot thank them enough for all they do.”
Make-up days have been included in Goliad ISD’s academic calendar, but Russell is keeping her fingers crossed that the school district can safely continue classes until the end of the school year.
“It’s been hard, but, knock on wood, we’re going to make it.”
