Approaching 20 years of saving the lives of our furry companions, Goliad Pet Adoption received quite the anniversary gift.
The operation, started in Oct. 2001, recently received a shipment of six Kuranda-brand beds for rescued dogs and cats at the city’s pound. The large, chew-proof, heavy duty vinyl bedding cost $800 for the six, provided by local donations.
A donation page for Goliad Pet Adoption was set up by member Summer Brown, who stated that she had a “wonderful feeling” when the $800 tab was covered by locals within three days.
“I knew we would get a few donations, but I didn’t expect it that quickly,” Brown said. “But, we do have a pretty good support system, we’ve helped the community a lot, we think that they see that.”
Acting as a resource for pets found on the streets, Goliad Pet Adoption takes in potential adoptees after a thorough vaccination and worming process. Dawn Blackmon, the head of the operation, chipped in her own acreage for kennels in 2003 to go along with the pound.
“We’re here for the dogs, you know?” Blackmon said. “I come here, I take pictures of the incoming dogs and cats, I post them on (Facebook) in case the owner is looking, so then they know where they are.”
The majority of rescue opportunities arise from younger dogs, as puppies as young as 6 months old are found in the pound.
“Most of these dogs are just gotten as little puppies,” Blackmon said. “They’re cute, fuzzy and in the house, but then they turn them loose when they get to be a little older, and then they just run the streets. And it doesn’t matter really, if (the owner comes) to claim them or not, because they can just go get another puppy.”
Goliad Pet Adoption’s operations have significantly reduced the amount of euthanizations in the county, going from a 98% figure in 2001 to a low amount 20 years later. The only euthanizations, Blackmon states, is for those that are sick, injured, or infected by bite marks.
Asked why the self-proclaimed animal lover is still just as passionate 20 years into her position, Blackmon gave a quick answer.
“The dogs. It’s simple. Without us, what would happen? They have no one ... the city is wonderful to work with now, but when we started, it was tough. Because they just didn’t understand. They were so used to dogs (coming) in, three days later, they’re euthanized ... I don’t know what would happen if we left ... it would not be easy.”
Working with the city of Goliad includes Goliad Animal Control head Kevin Milton, who said he gets “emotional” if he has to put down a pup. Milton also ensures that a heater is consistently running during the wintertime, as blankets easily get dirty and are not formidable sources of warmth within a pound.
“It’s hard putting blankets in these kennels that have dogs constantly,” Blackmon said.
The $800 worth of Kuranda bedding now aids in the warmth front, as well as giving those at the pound a sense of stability.
“(They are) the best that you can buy,” Blackmon said. “They’re the sturdiest, they’re the most durable, but they’re expensive ... because of our wonderful supporters in this community, within two days, three days, it was covered.”
Goliad Pet Adoption currently has three dogs stationed at the pound, a 1-year-old German Shepherd named Fritz, a months-old mutt named Erin and an unnamed pitbull mix.
For more information on adoptable pets, visit goliadpetadoption.net.
