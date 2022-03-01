Incumbent Mike Bennett defeated challenger Alicia Cowley by 94 votes in the Republican Party primary election for the Goliad County judge office.
According to unofficial results, Bennett received 860 votes to Cowley's 766. Early voting was nearly even, with Bennett holding a 394-385 edge. Bennett received 466 votes on Election Day compared to Cowley's 381.
Bennett will now face Democrat Mary Ellen Flores in the general election.
Vickie Quinn defeated Bryan Howard for the GOP nomination for the county clerk/district clerk office for Goliad County. Quinn received 869 votes to Howard's 724.
No Democrat filed for the county clerk/district clerk office.
More Goliad County election results will be posted as they are received.