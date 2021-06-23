Bustling sales from across the area added to a large statewide distribution.
This month, Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar’s office announced sales tax allocations for Goliad and Refugio areas, based on tax-reporting business sales made in April. The state total for Texas cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts was $907.6 million, up 31.5 percent from June 2020.
A monster jump for Refugio’s allocations boosted the city into overall positive gains in 2021. The June payment of $88,174.05 is up 35.05 percent from June 2020’s payment of $65,289.18. The large sum pushed the year-to-date payment to $519,735.28, up 2.23 percent from 2020.
Other Refugio County recipients from the monthly allocation were also positive gains from the past year. Woodsboro took in $8,827.36 for June, up 21.80 percent from June 2020 and pushing the year-to-date payment to 2.85 percent above 2020’s amount.
Austwell’s net payment for June, $541.72, boosted the town’s coffers 13.37 percent more than June 2020. The town’s 2021 allocations, $4,052.99, are up 49.69 percent from the past year.
In Goliad, the net payment for June was $67,584.94, an increase of 12.95 percent from June 2020’s allocation of $59,832.55. The city’s year-to-date payment of $378.509.46 is still down from 2020, however, by 9.12 percent.
Texas cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing district all saw significant boosts from Hegar’s office. Cities were allocated $585.6 million (up 32 percent from June 2020), counties took in $53.9 million, transit systems were given $193.8 million (up 35.5 percent) and special purpose districts received $74.3 million (up 29.1 percent).
For more information on monthly tax allocation reports, visit comptroller.texas.gov.
