Bits and pieces make a creamy leftover quiche

Those of you who have been reading my column for a while know that many of my recipes come from my attempts to use up what I have bits and pieces of in the refrigerator. These bits come either from other meals I’ve made or they are sitting there because I can’t remember what I was going to make with them in the first place, like the quart of buttermilk that is sitting there now.
Last weekend, I opened the refrigerator and saw ham and whipping cream left over from Bil’s scalloped potatoes, the leeks from the asparagus soup I shared with you last week, and store-bought eggs that needed to be used up. A friend was giving us some fresh eggs as his chickens have been outdoing themselves.
I also saw a container of gruyere cheese I brought into the house when I had a thought to make French onion soup. Plus, there was one lone pie crust that Bil wanted me to make cinnamon pants-patches out of. Then I spied the one lone leftover biscuit so that went in this recipe too. I really liked the texture it gave it even though it sounds odd. This was the creamiest quiche I’ve ever made.
Leftover Quiche
• 1 refrigerated pie crust
• 1/2 of a large leek (white part only), sliced
• 1 leftover biscuit, crumbled
• 1 cup chopped ham
• 1 Tbsp. butter
• 2 cups heavy whipping cream
• 5 large eggs
• 1 1/2 cups shredded gruyere cheese
• 1 tsp. Bouquet Garni herbs
• Pinch of nutmeg
• Salt and pepper
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Spray a deep-dish pie pan with Baker’s Joy (oil/flour spray). Unroll the pie crust and put it in the pie pan. Set aside.
In a small frying pan, melt the butter and then add in the slices of leek. Sauté for about a minute then add in the ham and crumbled biscuit. Cook until everything begins to show a little color then spread out on a plate to cool.
Put the heavy cream, eggs, cheese, herbs, nutmeg and a few shakes of salt and pepper in a bowl and beat thoroughly with an immersion blender or a hand mixer. Stir in the leek/ham/biscuit mixture.
Pour into the prepared pie shell. Bake for 40 minutes. The middle will be slightly jiggly but that is ok. Cool to slightly warm before cutting. You can make it fancy and serve it with steamed asparagus, a side salad and a fruit cup, if you want to.
(Cook’s Notes: If you don’t have ham, use crumbled cooked bacon or sausage or even diced leftover corned beef. If you don’t have leeks, any other onion diced small will do.)