Black History on Display

by Lynda Breeding
Market House Museum
The Goliad County Historical Commission celebrated 162 years of Goliad County history with the Black community on June 5.
There were over 50 in attendance, including some of the local county and city officials as well as visitors from San Antonio, Houston, Refugio and Victoria.
The museum had several family displays and a few Black genealogies for the families to view. Also on display were the five historical markers in the county celebrating Black history, Fannin Street Methodist Church, Mt. Moriah, Union Missionary Baptist Church in Fannin, Cologne and J. Mason Brewer. Everyone visited and laughed and had a good time. It reminded many of a big family reunion.
The Market House Museum, located at 205 S. Market Street in Goliad, is collecting family photos as well as funeral folders and obituaries for all Goliad residents.
If you have photos and other documentation, please bring them by and we will scan them in and return everything to you.
The museum is also currently looking for histories on all churches in Goliad County. They can be dropped off or mailed to PO Box 8, Goliad.