Boots & BBQ is back after having been cancelled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Sponsored by the Beeville Art Association, the event will be held on the grounds of the Berclair Mansion from 6 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 3. Proceeds from Boots & BBQ are used for the continued maintenance and general upkeep of the mansion.
The annual event will include barbecue and drinks (while they last), music by Pac Man Entertainment of Victoria, live and silent auctions and tours of the mansion. All activities will begin at 6 p.m.; however, a BAA spokesperson suggests that attendants begin to line up between 5:30 and 5:45 p.m.
Tours of the mansion will be conducted every 15 minutes. One of the items that will be up for bids in the live auction is a hand-carved chainsaw sculpture by James Phillips. The piece, at 30 inches long, 12 inches wide and 12 inches high, depicts a conch shell with a crab climbing out of it.
Ticket sales for Boots & BBQ are online only at theberclairmansion.ticketleap.com. The cost is $40 per person or $75 a couple. Tables for eight are available for $300 and tables for 10 are $375. In addition, ticketleap imposes a fee of $3 per person. Guests may either print their tickets or present the scan code on their phones at the door.
Boots & BBQ is the largest fundraiser held each year at the Berclair Mansion and is always held on the first Thursday in June. A Christmas event is held annually on the first Sunday of December. BAA directors and members are considering adding a fall fundraiser.
Tours of the mansion are conducted at 1 and 2:30 p.m. on the last Sunday of the month. The tours are each an hour long.
