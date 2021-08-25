Boyd appointment puts Goliad ‘back on the map'

The state’s premier collaboration of law enforcement officials has called upon Goliad County’s premier lawman.
In a San Antonio ceremony held this month, Goliad County Sheriff Roy Boyd was sworn in along four contemporaries to comprise the Sheriffs’ Association of Texas board of directors. Boyd was selected for the role along with Culberson County Sheriff Oscar Carrillo, Hockley County Sheriff Ray Scifres, Morris County Sheriff Jack Martin and Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn.
Each year, the association tabs a new president to select directors to aid in the operation of the association and to “help guide policy” in Texas law enforcement. Boyd was selected by the new president, Sheriff Kelly Rowe of Lubbock County, who the Goliad sheriff has known for “some years.” Boyd characterized Rowe as a “good man” that they’ve “had a long and productive relationship.”
At a July meeting in Austin, Rowe approached Boyd to serve on the board, and Boyd jumped on the chance to work on issues sheriffs are facing statewide. This, Boyd says, includes not only the current U.S.-Mexico border crisis, but “day-to-day” worries in offices such as lack of manpower.
“We’ve been fighting bad legislation ... some of it with misguided intent, some with malintent,” Boyd said. “So we take a look at a lot of that legislation, we try to work close with (the Texas Legislature), we try to set some priorities and goals, and then we work together on the various issues sheriffs face across the state of Texas.”
Limitations on manpower, as well as “unfunded mandates” such as keeping up with state jail standards, are problems Boyd will be looking to delve into as director.
“That’s not unique to the sheriff,” he said. “The commissioners court has unfunded mandates, the county judge has them, the county auditor ... (part of my job is) how to work with those unfunded mandates, kind of bring everybody together and bring solutions to those things.”
The first meeting of the Sheriffs’ Association of Texas is unknown as of Aug. 12, and is pending a return to a more smooth state governmental atmosphere. When the tension will die down continues to be a mystery, after Democratic lawmakers recently abandoned their post with concerns over voting legislation.
While the meeting time is not yet scheduled, Boyd’s mentality with his new position is already solidified.
“For us, the key is ... we want a seat at that table (in state legislature). There’s no better way to have a seat at the table than to be one of the (association) directors.”
Becoming a larger cog in the Austin machine, Boyd says, is a way to get Goliad “back on the map” after a “less than stellar” previous reputation with state officials. The sheriff said that through indirect communication in the past, Abbott stated he didn’t want “anything with Goliad on it” because “they don’t behave properly down there.”
The little things are what annoy Boyd as well, such as other officials he does business with having “no idea” where Goliad is located, as well as the lack of any Goliad-related merchandise in Austin’s Capitol gift shop.
“We’re trying to change that reputation ... we can’t pretend we live on an island, we have to actively participate in a positive manner with our state legislators and with the governors’ office. We have to develop those relationships and bridge those gaps so Goliad can once again be a community that’s looked upon with dignity and respect.”
Changing Austin’s attitude toward Goliad also has an indirectly positive outcome, that being the attention gained by potential business partners. Bringing Goliad “into the limelight,” as Boyd puts it, can lead to intrigue from investors.
“The only way for us to succeed in the long run is to gain recognition and gain revenue. We’re not doing that. (Driving revenue is) one of the things you may not traditionally think of as the role of the sheriff. But I always look at no matter what we do, we’re ambassadors.”
Appointment to the state association, along with being asked for continual assistance by the National Sheriffs’ Association, is something Boyd says “all goes toward doing something good for the community.”
Now eight months into his tenure in Goliad, Boyd’s brand of good is finally beginning to make headway.
“It’ll take a while, but it’s something that’s going to have to happen if we’re going to prevent from going broke in the long run.”
