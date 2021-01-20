Boyd back for more

A leader needs two crucial elements to succeed in taking on any challenge. One comes from within, as a leader needs passion for his or her duty. The second comes with the passage of time, the needed wisdom and experience to make potent decisions.
Combining 27 years of law enforcement experience with the drive of a rookie rising up the ranks, Ray Boyd has become a leader in Goliad, taking over the position of county sheriff on Jan. 1. The longtime leader in the field has undertaken many jobs in his tenure, but the position in Goliad is the most fulfilling for him, taking up the sheriff’s role where he grew up.
“(I) really enjoyed it,” Boyd said of his time growing up in the Goliad area. “It’s a really good county to live in, it’s a good place to raise your family, it’s a good place to be raised. The county is predominantly populated by some of the nicest people that you’ll ever meet, anywhere.”
After graduating from Goliad High School, Boyd picked up his law enforcement and leadership skills through the Victoria Police Department, beginning there in 1994. He worked his way up from jailer to patrolman to narcotics officer, eventually becoming assistant chief of police. Retirement from that position led him to further education through Leadership Command College at Sam Houston State University, followed by training at the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia.
Equipped with vast education and work experience, Boyd went back to serve in Victoria, working six years as chief deputy in the county’s sheriff’s office. All of the knowledge gained during his tenure has now led him back to the start.
“This is home,” he said. “I have four kids, I have a beautiful wife, this is where I wanted my kids raised. My wife and I decided this is where it would be.”
Starting again in Goliad means a renewed focus for Boyd on the criminal front, taking on immediate challenges with the county’s issues. His top intention is continuing the battles against drug addiction and drug-related activity, to which he takes an “aggressive” stance.
“The vast majority of criminal activity that we find, whether its in this community or another, is driven by drug abuse,” he said. “The desire to get more dope. For some people, you can get them into some sort of rehabilitation program and prevent them from reoffending. Some people, you just can’t.”
To tackle the two-pronged issue, Boyd first sets his sights on providing options for those that are afflicted by drug addiction, in order to prevent them from recommitting drug-related crimes. Boyd’s previous efforts to provide options have resulted in legislative successes in Austin. He worked with legislators for two sessions, eventually helping set the framework for Senate Bill 292 and House Bill 13.
Passed during 2017’s 85th Texas Legislature, Senate Bill 292 directs the Mental Health Grant Program for Justice-Involved Individuals to fund matching grants for county-based community collaborations. These matching grants are used to reduce:
-Recidivism by decreasing the frequency of arrest and incarceration among people with mental illness, and
-The total wait time for people with mental illness placed on forensic commitment to a state hospital
Section 2 of the bill authorizes the continuation of the Harris County Jail Diversion program, supporting to increase enrollment in mental health services. House Bill 3 created a similar program to provide mental health services and treatment for Texans. Together, the orders assist in getting residents on medications or other needed treatments.
“That’s something you’ll see us take advantage of in Goliad,” Boyd said. “It’s something we pioneered in Victoria, and plan on utilizing it here to the best of our ability.”
Boyd also plans on boosting the ability to grasp substance abuse issues for prisoners, further promoting recidivism.
“The key is not just to enforce the law, but to help prevent those criminal acts from taking place again,” he said. “If we can take one person who’s addicted to drugs and we can provide them with an alternative that gets them off of their drugs ... we can prevent, potentially, 100 (or more) crimes in the future.”
On the other side of the coin, the second prong of the approach is hitting hard on both drug dealers and suppliers. Boyd has already begun communication on that front with Goliad’s outside partners in drug enforcement.
“We can no longer live on an island,” he said. “We can no longer act like the Goliad County line is a barrier and nothing comes in, nothing comes out. We have to work close with our partners.”
Goliad’s life preserver comes in the form of local, state, and federal partnerships. The county is a member of the Highway Regional Task Force as a part of Houston’s High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area program. The federal program is defined by the Office of National Drug Control policy as providing “federal assistance to better coordinate and enhance counterdrug law enforcement agencies in areas where major drug production, manufacturing, importation, or distribution flourish.”
The membership gives the county access to intelligence and tools that help aid the 33 employees of an office responsible for 7,400 citizens. Also helping out the cause on investigations are heavy-hitters such as Homeland Security, Border Patrol and the Texas Rangers, as well as other local agencies.
“It’s that relationship that we have with those other agencies that gives us the ability to be flexible,” Boyd said. “We borrow personnel, we borrow equipment from each other, we help each other out on investigations, and that’s how it’s going to have to function. Because we just don’t have the manpower.”
In the first week of 2021, Boyd’s efforts with other agencies led to the arrest of an area supplier outside of the county lines, which will transition into an investigation into a potential supplier in a major metropolitan area.
The partnerships will continue throughout 2021, as representatives from the Texas Rangers will be housed in the Goliad offices, with one Ranger currently assisting in the evidence room.
“It’s always good to have checks and balances, to have somebody from another agency that you can bounce ideas off of, and you can go back and forth with on stuff, get ideas that you may not have had yourself,” Boyd said.
Now that Boyd is back in town, his combination of rehabilitation options for addicted persons and what he calls a “relentless” approach to drug dealers will be a focus for 2021 and beyond. For the people that know him, Boyd will make sure his plan is followed through sooner, not later. The mark of a true leader.
“It is being done, that’s something we’re going after rather quickly.”
•tleffler@mysoutex.com•