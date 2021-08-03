Being around big players in politics is nothing new for Sheriff Roy Boyd.
The Goliad County sheriff took two more turns into Austin this month to discuss the county and state’s ongoing undocumented immigration crisis. On July 10, Boyd was part of a border security roundtable hosted by Gov. Greg Abbott and other top state enforcers. Less than two weeks later, Boyd was joined by County Judge Mike Bennett for a legislative forum hosted by the Texas Jail Commission.
The meeting with Abbott came from Goliad’s early push to declare emergency due to activity at the U.S.-Mexico border, a declaration signed in April by Bennett. Bennett’s connections in Abbott’s office led to an invitation for Boyd, who received a seat at the table with 10 other bordercounty sheriffs.
Within the Capitol chambers, the discussion leaned heavily into finances, specifically for smaller counties combating a surge in criminal activity.
“The governor explained to us that he wishes to help us out,” Boyd said. “He knows we don’t have the funding at the local level to deal with something of this magnitude. We had discussions about what needed to be done.”
Abbott was more than just talk, calling upon Boyd and Sheriff Ray Del Bosque of Zapata County to “take the lead” in law enforcement budget discussions with the Texas Senate’s finance committee. Formal discussions may take place through an upcoming special legislative session, Boyd said. Timing will depend on the fallout of Senate Democrats traveling back in the state, as the group had left in early July due to a political chasm in election and voting discussions.
Financial focus, stated the sheriff, was in providing adequate personnel and equipment for county operations. Boyd pointed to a projected 200% increase in call volume for a small squad of deputies as reason for the agenda, as well as the costs involved in maintaining thorough investigations.
“We do not possess the fiscal resources in the smaller counties to combat the problem that we’re currently facing.”
While participants in several grants, such as the Stonegarden program, Boyd noted these programs have “restrictions” that don’t allow for needed “flexibility.” One idea, one broached at the Abbott roundtable, is the creation of a new state grant that allows for extra state-paid personnel to smaller crisis counties.
If Boyd were to spearhead a true budgetary reform for local sheriffs, the rewards reaped would be in short time.
“Goliad is at this point in time, first in line working with the state of Texas on this matter, trying to come up with some cost effective solutions,” Boyd said. “As a result, we wind up at the front of the line … which puts us in a really good position to receive financial aid we’re going to need in order to help us through this.”
At a July 20 meeting with Texas Jail Commission Executive Director Brandon Wood, among other policy shapers, Boyd and Bennett took the stand to echo their assessment of the border situation. Financial response will have to come “incrementally,” Boyd stated, in order to keep up with the modern and complex criminality involved with the undocumented immigration issue.
“It’s no longer just Bob stole a cow, we gotta go find a cow, or somebody’s shoplifting at the grocery store. Those things still happen, but on top of those things, we have extremely complex crimes that the court requires a lot of in depth investigation, evidence recovery, evidence processing and forensic reviews on … and we’re not done.”
Besides putting potential financial support on the table, Abbott once again voiced his approval of Boyd and the group that sat before him July 10.
“Our efforts would not be possible without our partnership with local law enforcement,” Abbott said. “With their support, we are working tirelessly to stop the influx of unlawful immigrants and prevent the smuggling of contraband into the state.”
