When asked to describe what it meant to be a part of a Golden Crescent Habitat for Humanity new home build, Goliad High School student Sydney Summerville said, “A house is where one has a feeling of comfort, safety and freedom.
“Giving this feeling to someone and actually building it right in front of them made me unbelievably happy.
“That day made me wish the world would work like that every day to help this country contain all those feelings.”
Summerville, along with fellow GHS students Brynna Billo, Lauren Bond and Cutler Zamzow were among 80 area students who were selected to participate in building the walls for Golden Crescent Habitat for Humanity’s 115th home.
Accompanying the students, as well as participating in the build, was GHS Counsellor Kelsey Garcia.
The construction project was held on Tuesday, Dec. 1, in observance of Giving Tuesday.
Giving Tuesday, annually the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, is a day for individuals to do something to benefit the community in which they live.
The day was founded in 2012 in response to the shopping frenzy, Black Friday and Cyber Monday, that immediately follows Thanksgiving Day.
“It’s such a unique experience to have the ability to provide a service for someone.
“During this time of year, it’s easy to get too involved in receiving, and I was more than happy to have the opportunity to give,” said Billo.
Golden Crescent Habitat for Humanity, founded in 1994, is a non-profit Christian housing ministry serving DeWitt, Goliad, Jackson, Lavaca and Victoria Counties.
The students selected to participate in the new home build were from the communities served by the organization.
“This year was a little harder than others due to COVID-19, but all students did a wonderful job and were able to get the job completed in a timely manner,” said GCHH Advancement Director Holly Marshall.
The house will become the home of a Victoria mother and her three young sons.
Bond said, “I enjoyed having the opportunity to give to a family in need.
“Seeing the mother’s reaction to her house being built was really view changing.”
Garcia described being a part of the new home build as humbling and something every student should experience.
She further stated that the event was well organized with necessary COVID-19 protocols in place.
“Each Goliad High student and myself left the building site feeling as if we made a difference for the day,” Garcia said.
Zamzow summed up the day with these words, “Bringing joy like that to a family is invaluable.
“Seeing their reaction when we showed them the house was worth everything.”
GCHH has plans underway to build a home in Goliad in 2021.
