Goliad ISD will offer a free program this summer to assist elementary-aged students in regaining learning loss caused by missing school days due to the COVID-19 pandemic or other reasons.
“Camp GO-liad” will be offered at Goliad Elementary School on Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m. from June 6 to July 22.
The Additional Days School Year (ADSY) Program provides funds for school systems to add up to 30 instructional days to any of their elementary schools.
“We formed a committee to look for options and learned about the ADSY Program,” said Holly Lyon, Goliad ISD interim superintendent. “The committee created ‘Camp GO-liad.’ Students will attend enrichment, reading and math programming Monday through Wednesday at our full-day camp.”
Lyon said the camp will include presenters to share history, science and healthy lifestyle activities to the students.
“We will have a professional tap dancer performing, pro BMX bikers, Houston Museum of Science mobile labs and much, much more,” Lyon said.
On Thursdays, students will participate in field trips to Houston, San Antonio, Corpus Christi or Austin, according to Lyon.
Meals will be provided.
“We are fortunate enough to have to be surrounded with local talent and knowledge that we are also bringing to students with enrichment activities throughout the summer,” Lyon said.
For more information, call Brandi Wallek at 361-645-3146.
•cslavik@mysoutex.com•