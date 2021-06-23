A first for the Goliad area shook up the area ranching scene this month.
In what is believed to be the first civil animal seizure hearing in the county’s history, Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace P.T. Calhoun heard a case June 3 between plaintiff Houston Humane Society and defendants Jorge and San Juanita Padilla. In Calhoun’s ruling, the Houston organization will remain custodians of 138 cattle seized from the Padilla family May 24, and was awarded monetary damages for the cost of cattle transport.
Randy Farmer, a chief animal cruelty investigator with the Houston Humane Society, was called upon as a “second opinion” by Pct. 1 Constable Ellie Ramirez on May 21 to examine the Padilla-owned cattle. A nonprofit organization, Farmer has “no jurisdictions” on where he can provide his “unbiased opinion” on animal health. Ramirez called in the backup after noting several instances of mistreatment from the Padillas over a several-year stretch. The Padillas gained ownership of the cattle after previous owner Darrell Franke passed away.
“When anybody needs help, they contact me, then I can help with the investigation,” Farmer said.
An initial investigation of one of the several properties containing the cattle uncovered deceased bovine, something that is “probable cause” to obtain a civil seizure warrant. Ramirez submitted an affidavit for seizure of animals on May 21, signed off by Pct. 1 Justice of the Peace Susan Moore on May 24.
Further investigation by an outside veterinarian discovered that the 138 cattle averaged a body condition score of 2.2 on a scale of 1-9, with a “1” signifying extremely thin animals and a “9” signifying obesity. Calhoun’s decision factored in the animals poor condition, but mainly focused on the Padillas owning too many animals on too small an acreage space.
“It’s basically, overall, (Calhoun) still said the animals were cruelly treated ... before he gave his ruling, he explained that part to us,” Farmer said. “He didn’t necessarily agree with what the veterinarian said, (but) because he was a rancher ... (he believed) it was because of the overstock of the properties.”
After Calhoun’s ruling, the Padilla family had until June 13 to appeal the case to a higher court. As of June 10, there had been no word on appeal. The herd of cattle is currently in an undisclosed location awaiting auction, as is standard procedure for the Houston Humane Society.
Farmer states that while civil seizure cases in Harris County could be done within an hour, the Goliad case lasted more than nine. Part of the reason, he says, is due to the contest of the seizure by County Judge Mike Bennett. After a first day of cattle seizure where the Padilla family was “more than compliant,” Farmer states Bennett came to the property to contest.
“In my 12 years of animal cruelty (cases), I’ve never had a judge show up to my property and try to fight to shut down a seizure warrant.”
The unique nature of the case in the county also played a role in an elongated day at the Goliad County Courthouse June 3.
“Goliad has never had an animal seizure hearing before, and they really weren’t used to that kind of stuff,” Farmer said. “They had to do their own research to find out the proper ways of doing it.”
Farmer believes that this situation is beneficial for Goliad as a whole, opening local eyes to issues of land overstock and providing requisite supplemental feed.
“It’s going to make (local ranchers) aware that people are watching, and they have the access to call anybody to make a complaint on possible cruelty issues. It’s also going to make them put up their guard.”
A representative with Bennett’s office declined to comment on this matter.
•tleffler@mysoutex.com•