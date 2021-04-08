CBC student mentors take charge

The CBC Student Mentorship program provides students an opportunity to assist high school and CBC students to and through college with the mission to improve student access, success, and completion in higher education. The program’s goals and objectives are directly aligned with CBC’s commitment to “delivering superb educational and life enriching opportunities to students”. This program also allows CBC students to give back to the community and develop leadership skills for life beyond college.
The peer mentors assist with outreach, mentoring and tutoring activities. Some of the activities provided by the CBC Peer Mentors include:
• Providing information to high school students about higher education (application and financial aid process).
• Assisting at local college outreach events, such as FAFSA Nights or ApplyTexas workshops.
• Assisting CBC students with academic tutoring
During the pandemic, student mentors communicated with students virtually and by phone, as constant communication with students is essential. Most recently, peer mentor, Naena Luna, presented to a small group of high school students at the CBC Pleasanton Center to discuss the importance of preparing for college while in high school. If you would like more information on the CBC Student Mentorship Program, please contact studentlife@coastalbend.edu.