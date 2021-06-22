On Saturday, June 26, a meeting will be held to explore interest in a Cemetery Association for the preservation and maintenance of the Stockton (Charco) Cemetery, that is located just west of Charco in Goliad County.
This meeting will be held at 2 p.m. at the Depot in Goliad. This is at 211 East Franklin Street, one block south of Highway 59 between Market and Washington Streets. It is beside the Market House Museum and across the street from Fannin Plaza Park and Fort Fun City Park in downtown Goliad.
The primary means of protecting any historic cemetery, such as this one, is by seeing that it gets identified by the Texas Historical Commission as a Historic Texas Cemetery and by the existence of an active cemetery association.
At present, a group has been researching the history of this cemetery and has also been working to identify the names of those buried there since many graves there are still classified as “unknown.”
While no markers may be on these graves to identify them, many are still visited regularly as indicated by the appearance of new flowers on special occasions throughout the year.
Your assistance in seeing that this information gets reported is vital to making sure that there will be a record in place for those in later generations.
Maps showing the placement of graves labeled with the names of those who have been identified will be on hand.
Anyone who knows of someone who was buried at this old Charco cemetery, come by and see that they are identified.
Those who are interested but cannot be present at this meeting or who have questions about the project should contact Roger Camacho at 361-646-9360.