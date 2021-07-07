Chicken and gravy stick together perfectly

Dozens of cooking videos pop up on my Facebook news feed daily. Most I don’t listen to because they take too long to get to a recipe. But the other day a lady from Louisiana said she was making Sticky Chicken with Onion Gravy that day and since I had never heard of sticky chicken before, I painfully watched it.
I remember thinking “well, I don’t have that ingredient”, or “oh my, that’s way too much onion even for me”, or “I’d have to leave that out completely,” etc. So I didn’t save the video.
But then when my niece said they were headed to Kenedy to eat Cajun food recently, I really wanted Cajun food too, so I started looking up recipes for sticky chicken. Come to find out, there are as many recipes and variations for that as there are for southern fried chicken.
Armed with the basics, I made my own version. The sticky part comes from the caramelized sugar causing the chicken to stick to the frying pan. I opted to bake my chicken as I always set the smoke alarm off whenever I try to fry something.
I liked this so much I had leftovers the next day for breakfast. I’m weird like that.
Sticky Chicken with Trinity Gravy
• 4-6 pieces skin-on, bone-in chicken*
• 3 Tbsp. sugar
• 1 1/2 Tbsp. Cajun seasoning**
• 1/4 to 1/3 cup water
Gravy:
• 1 large onion, chopped
• 1 green bell pepper, chopped
• 2 large stalks celery, chopped
• 2 Tbsp. butter or bacon grease
• 1/2 cup flour
• 4 cups water
• salt, pepper, Cajun seasoning to taste
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a baking dish, large enough to hold all the chicken, with Pam spray.
Mix together the sugar and Cajun spice and put it into a large ziplock bag. Add chicken pieces and squish the bag around to cover chicken. If all pieces are not getting covered, make up another batch of seasoning mixture and use what is needed.
Put the chicken in the refrigerator and let marinate for at least 30 minutes or longer.
When ready to bake, put the chicken into the baking dish along with the marinating liquid and a bit of water. Bake uncovered for 45 minutes to 1 hour or until the skin has some golden color. When your chicken is about done, make the gravy.
Sauté the chopped vegetables in the butter or bacon grease until they begin to soften. Then sprinkle the flour over them and cook a minute to cook out the flour taste. Add in the water and the liquid from the baking pan. Cook until it thickens to gravy consistency. Use seasoning to adjust to your taste. Add in the chicken pieces, cover and reduce heat to low. Cook another 20 minutes. Chicken should be falling off the bone and the veggies should be very soft. Serve over cooked rice.
Cooks Notes:
* I only had 4 pieces of chicken thawed out for Bil and me but there was plenty of gravy for more chicken pieces.
** I used a Cajun seasoning called Cajun Bait Garlic Blend.