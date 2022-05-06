The city of Goliad has hired a grant management firm to assist with nearly a half million dollars the city will receive in American Rescue Plan Act funds.
GrantWorks’ Angela Leach spoke to the city council during its April 13 meeting and informed the aldermen of the four allowable usages of the $496,563.04 grant.
“The first one is responding to COVID-19,” Leach said. “The second is a provision of premium pay to essential workers. The third one is a provision for government services. The fourth is an investment in water, sewer or broadband infrastructure.”
Leach said the first provision is for assisting households, small businesses and nonprofits who were affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
“It has to have a strict tieback to COVID-19,” Leach said.
The second provision offers bonus pay of no more than $13 per hour for essential workers.
“Daycare workers and hospital staff could be eligible for all their work through COVID-19,” Leach said.
Leach said the most flexible provision is for government services.
“You could claim your total allocation with this provision,” Leach said. “Some examples would be renovations, equipment, streets.”
The city must obligate the funds by Dec. 31, 2024. Projects must be completed by Dec. 31, 2026.
Goliad Mayor Brenda Moses said a possible use of the funds could be the repair of the Goliad Auditorium.
“I don’t want to let that historic place deteriorate,” Moses said.
Council approved GrantWorks’ fee of $26,300 to assist with the projects.
•cslavik@mysoutex.com•